DC FanDome is back for another year and it's ready to blow our minds. The virtual comic convention released its line-up for the special day and it's crammed with super-powered guests, amazing merch, an all-new trailer for The Batman, and special sneak peeks at DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

DC FanDome is 24-hours of non-stop comic entertainment. It's a virtual streaming event that takes fans into the seas of Atlantis and the alleys of Gotham in order to showcase all of DC's new and upcoming content. This year, the event will be held on October 16, and fans from all over the world will be able to tune in live from DCFanDome.com, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its-kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access," said Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, Ann Sarnoff. This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews, and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

On Tuesday morning, DC FanDome released its schedule, complete with promises of exclusive content and never-before-seen footage. Here's what you can expect to see on October 16:

Warner Bros. Pictures will grace the virtual stage with an all-new trailer for the upcoming movie, The Batman. The company also promised fans a sneak peek at DC League of Super-Pets, the first looks at Black Adam, new content from The Flash, and behind-the-scenes moments from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Warner Bros. Television will showcase some insights into the upcoming seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth. The company will also bid farewell to Supergirl, celebrate 100 episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, unveil some secrets about a new drama called Naomi, and dive into an upcoming episode of Stargirl.

Warner Bros. Animation will take fans back to the much-anticipated animated series, Harley Quinn and reveal what the world can expect from Harvey and Ivy's blossoming love. The company will also showcase a first look at the new series, Batman: Caped Crusader and Young Justice: Phantoms. DC FanDome even told fans to beware of spoilers during this talk!

HBO Max will spill the tea on its new series Peacemaker, and a limited event series called DMZ. Fans can also expect to hear more about existing series such as Titans and Doom Patrol.

Warner Bros Home Entertainment will debut a trailer for its new animated movie Catman: Hunted and a special look at Injustice.

The world of gaming will also make an appearance at DCFanDome. This year, Warner Bros. Games will reveal new information about the upcoming games, Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

DC Comics will showcase the true strength of Wonder Woman by featuring three new books, Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World. The publishing company will also share intimate details about the next Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, Batman: Fear State, and the upcoming six-issue Black Manta series.

