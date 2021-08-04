August 2021: New month, new Amazon Prime titles.

With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime in August 2021.

*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Amazon Prime Video get announced. All titles are subject to change.

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 1
21 
Aliens
All About Steve
Anaconda 
Annie 
Attack The Block
Borat
Catch Me If You Can
Center Stage
Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Elektra 
Escape From Alcatraz 
Fast Times At Ridgemont High 
Freedomland 
Hook 
In Her Shoes 
Jaws: The Revenge
Jaws 
Jaws 2 
Jaws 3 
Knowing 
La Bamba 
Machete 
Made Of Honor 
Max Payne
Moneyball 
Mud 
My Best Friend’s Wedding 
Patriot Games 
Pearl Harbor 
Predator 
Predator 2
Seabiscuit 
Secret Window
Sideways 
Slither 
Something’s Gotta Give 
Soul Surfer 
The Great Debaters 
The Insider 
The Iron Lady 
The Legend Of Zorro 
The Lincoln Lawyer 
The Natural 
The Roommate 
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys 
Water For Elephants
You, Me And Dupree 
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 6
Val – Amazon Original Movie
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 13
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive 
Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 16
Evan Almighty
In Bruges

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 17
The Skeleton Twins

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 20
Annette – Amazon Original Movie
Killer Among Us

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 27
The Courier
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special

Which titles coming to Amazon Prime Video are you the most excited about? Comment below.