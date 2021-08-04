August 2021: New month, new Amazon Prime titles.
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime in August 2021.
*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Amazon Prime Video get announced. All titles are subject to change.
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 1
21
Aliens
All About Steve
Anaconda
Annie
Attack The Block
Borat
Catch Me If You Can
Center Stage
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Elektra
Escape From Alcatraz
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Freedomland
Hook
In Her Shoes
Jaws: The Revenge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Knowing
La Bamba
Machete
Made Of Honor
Max Payne
Moneyball
Mud
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Patriot Games
Pearl Harbor
Predator
Predator 2
Seabiscuit
Secret Window
Sideways
Slither
Something’s Gotta Give
Soul Surfer
The Great Debaters
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Legend Of Zorro
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Natural
The Roommate
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Water For Elephants
You, Me And Dupree
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 6
Val – Amazon Original Movie
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 13
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive
Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 16
Evan Almighty
In Bruges
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 17
The Skeleton Twins
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 20
Annette – Amazon Original Movie
Killer Among Us
Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 27
The Courier
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special