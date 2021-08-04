August 2021: New month, new Amazon Prime titles.

With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime in August 2021.

*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Amazon Prime Video get announced. All titles are subject to change.

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 1

21

Aliens

All About Steve

Anaconda

Annie

Attack The Block

Borat

Catch Me If You Can

Center Stage

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Elektra

Escape From Alcatraz

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Freedomland

Hook

In Her Shoes

Jaws: The Revenge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Knowing

La Bamba

Machete

Made Of Honor

Max Payne

Moneyball

Mud

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Patriot Games

Pearl Harbor

Predator

Predator 2

Seabiscuit

Secret Window

Sideways

Slither

Something’s Gotta Give

Soul Surfer

The Great Debaters

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Legend Of Zorro

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Natural

The Roommate

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Water For Elephants

You, Me And Dupree

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 6

Val – Amazon Original Movie

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 13

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive

Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 16

Evan Almighty

In Bruges

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 17

The Skeleton Twins

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 20

Annette – Amazon Original Movie

Killer Among Us

Titles Coming to Amazon Prime on August 27

The Courier

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special

Which titles coming to Amazon Prime Video are you the most excited about? Comment below.