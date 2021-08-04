August 2021: New month, new HBO Max titles.
There are several titles arriving and leaving HBO Max in August 2021. View the list of titles below.
*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on HBO Max get announced. All titles are subject to change.
Titles Coming to HBO Max in August 2021
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 1
2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
Americano, 2017 (HBO)
Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
Betrayal at Attica, 2021
The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
The Devil's Double, 2011 (HBO)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
The Double, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The End, 1978 (HBO)
Envy, 2004 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Joe, 2014 (HBO)
Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
Last Action Hero, 1993
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Malcolm X, 1992
Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
Mean Streets, 1973
Mr. Soul!, 2018
New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)=
Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2008 (HBO)
Red Riding Hood, 2011
Requiem for a Dream, 2000
Scary Movie, 2000
The Score, 2001 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Spawn, 1997
The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
The Square, 2017 (HBO)
Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Vice, 2015 (HBO)
War, 2007 (HBO)
Woodstock (Director's Cut), 1994
You've Got Mail, 1998
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 2
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 3
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 5
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 6
Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 7
All My Life, 2020 (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 8
A Different World
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 10
Hard Knocks '21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 12
FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 14
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 15
The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 16
Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Top Gear, Season 29
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 17
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 19
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 20
Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 22
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 24
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 25
Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 26
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Titles Coming to HBO Max on August 28
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
Titles Leaving HBO Max in August 2021
Leaving HBO Max on August 5
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019
Leaving HBO Max on August 11
A Mermaid's Tale, 2017
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
Against The Wild, 2014
Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016
Blue Valentine, 2010
Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
The Escape Artist, 1982
Hecho En Mexico, 2012
Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016
La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
Love and Sex, 2000
Mistress, 1992
Mother's Day, 2012
Tender Mercies, 1983
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
Turtle Tale, 2018
Leaving HBO Max on August 14
Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
Leaving HBO Max on August 15
Joker, 2019 (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Leaving HBO Max on August 27
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max on August 29
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max on August 30
Serendipity, 2001
Leaving HBO Max on August 31
54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)
40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)
August Rush, 2007
Babe, 1995 (HBO)
Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)
The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)
The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001
Blade, 1998
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blow, 2001
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Cannery Row, 1982
Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)
Carefree, 1938
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
City of God, 2003 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994
Clifford, 1994 (HBO)
Closer, 2004
Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Cold Mountain, 2003
Countdown, 1968
The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Dave, 1993
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997
Frequency, 2000
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
Heidi, 2005
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)
Innerspace, 1987
Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
Jackie Brown, 1997
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Let's Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)
Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)
Logan's Run, 1976
Lolita, 1962
Look Who's Talking, 1989
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Menace II Society, 1993
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Mr. Nanny, 1993
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
Ocean's 11, 1960
The Omega Man, 1971
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996
Pinocchio, 2012
Point Blank, 1967
Popstar, 2005
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Running on Empty, 1988
Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Shall We Dance, 1937
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Some Came Running, 1958
South Central, 1992
Spies Like Us, 1985
Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
Steel, 1997
Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)
Striptease, 1996
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sweet November, 2001
Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)
The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983
Which titles are you excited to see come to HBO Max this month? Which ones are you sad to see go? Comment below.