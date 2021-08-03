August 2021: New month, new Hulu titles.

Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Hulu this month! From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in August 2021.

*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Hulu get announced. All titles are subject to change.

Titles Coming to Hulu in August 2021

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 1
Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3
10 to Midnight
21
30 Days of Night
30 Minutes Or Less
All About E
Alpha & Omega
Are We There Yet?
As Good As It Gets
Attack the Block
The Baby-Sitters Club
Bagdad Cafe
The Beast Within
Black Swan
Blood Games
Blood on Satan’s Claw
Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cherry Pop
Christina’s House
Contagion
Every Breath You Take
The Final Girls
First Knight
Fish Don’t Blink
Fred Claus
Freelancers
French Postcards
From Prada To Nada
Garbo Talks
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
The Girl King
The Grudge
Gulliver’s Travels
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Hawaiians
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party
Henry V
Hondo
The Hot Chick
The Hunter
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jack and Jill
The Killing Streets
King Arthur
Kingpin
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Liz in September
Mad Max
Miami Blues
Mirror Mirror
Mud
My Bloody Valentine
Naz & Maalik
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Rudy
Shane
Shark Tale
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Sons of Katie Elder
Special Effects
Spellbinder
Thelma & Louise
The Thin Red Line
Those People
Toy Soldiers
Transcendence
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Vatican Tapes
Watchmen

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 4
The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 5
Princess Cyd

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 6
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 8
The Party

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 9
Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 10
Together, Together

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 11
Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
AWOL

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 12
Homeroom (Hulu Original)
The Force
Held
The Virtuoso
The Waiting Room

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 13
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 15
The Hate U Give
Silo

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 17
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Skeleton Twins

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 18
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy
Unsane

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 19
Blast Beat
Jungleland

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 21
We Broke Up

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 23
The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 24
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 26
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience
Feral State
Love And Monsters

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 27
Vacation Friends (Hulu Original)
Chaos Walking

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 28
Four Good Days

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 29
Horizon Line

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 30
9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Spell

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 31
Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Titles Leaving Hulu in August 2021

Titles Leaving Hulu on 14
Life Like 
The Shape of Water 

Titles Leaving Hulu on 24
The Grapes of Wrath 
How Green Was My Valley 
The November Man 

Titles Leaving Hulu on 30
The Chaser 
Kindergarten Cop 2 
Like Father, Like Son
Nobody Knows
The One I Love 
Still Walking 

Titles Leaving Hulu on 31
10 to Midnight 
50/50 
A Most Wanted Man 
Across the Universe 
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid 
Arachnophobia 
As Good as It Gets 
The A-Team
Bagdad Cafe 
The Beast Within 
Beetlejuice 
The Best Man 
The Big Chill 
The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows 
Blood Games 
Blood On Satan’s Claw 
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day 
Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star 
Christina’s House
Cliffhanger 
The Company You Keep 
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Conviction 
The Cookout 
Date Night 
The Dead Zone 
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo 
Dragonfly 
Dragonheart 
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse 
Dragonheart: A New Beginning 
Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire 
Driven 
Fish Don’t Blink 
The Forbidden Kingdom
Garbo Talks 
Hancock
The Haunting 
The Hawaiians
Heart of Midnight 
Heartbreakers 
Henry V 
The Hustler 
I Know What You Did Last Summer 
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! 

Jennifer 8 
Jennifer’s Body 
Just Wright 
Kick-Ass
The Killing Streets
King Arthur 
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist 
Lady in a Cage 
The Last House on the Left 
The Legend of Bagger Vance 
Mad Max 
The Mask 
Miami Blues 
Open Range 
Ordinary People 
The Outsider 
Phat Girlz
Predators 
Primary Colors 
Resident Evil: Afterlife 
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction 
Richie Rich 
Roadhouse 66 
Rudy 
Scrooged 
The Sitter
The Skull 
Shine a Light 
Soul Survivors
Special Effects 
Spellbinder 
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift 
Still Waiting 
Thelma & Louise 
Vanity Fair
The Virgin Suicides
Waiting… 
Weekend at Bernie’s
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

