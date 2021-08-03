August 2021: New month, new Hulu titles.
Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Hulu this month! From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in August 2021.
*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Hulu get announced. All titles are subject to change.
Titles Coming to Hulu in August 2021
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 1
Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3
10 to Midnight
21
30 Days of Night
30 Minutes Or Less
All About E
Alpha & Omega
Are We There Yet?
As Good As It Gets
Attack the Block
The Baby-Sitters Club
Bagdad Cafe
The Beast Within
Black Swan
Blood Games
Blood on Satan’s Claw
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Cherry Pop
Christina’s House
Contagion
Every Breath You Take
The Final Girls
First Knight
Fish Don’t Blink
Fred Claus
Freelancers
French Postcards
From Prada To Nada
Garbo Talks
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
The Girl King
The Grudge
Gulliver’s Travels
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Hawaiians
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party
Henry V
Hondo
The Hot Chick
The Hunter
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jack and Jill
The Killing Streets
King Arthur
Kingpin
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Liz in September
Mad Max
Miami Blues
Mirror Mirror
Mud
My Bloody Valentine
Naz & Maalik
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Rudy
Shane
Shark Tale
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Sons of Katie Elder
Special Effects
Spellbinder
Thelma & Louise
The Thin Red Line
Those People
Toy Soldiers
Transcendence
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Vatican Tapes
Watchmen
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 4
The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 5
Princess Cyd
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 6
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 8
The Party
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 9
Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX)
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 10
Together, Together
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 11
Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
AWOL
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 12
Homeroom (Hulu Original)
The Force
Held
The Virtuoso
The Waiting Room
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 13
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 15
The Hate U Give
Silo
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 17
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Skeleton Twins
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 18
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy
Unsane
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 19
Blast Beat
Jungleland
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 21
We Broke Up
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 23
The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 24
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 26
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience
Feral State
Love And Monsters
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 27
Vacation Friends (Hulu Original)
Chaos Walking
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 28
Four Good Days
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 29
Horizon Line
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 30
9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Spell
Titles Coming to Hulu on August 31
Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Titles Leaving Hulu in August 2021
Titles Leaving Hulu on 14
Life Like
The Shape of Water
Titles Leaving Hulu on 24
The Grapes of Wrath
How Green Was My Valley
The November Man
Titles Leaving Hulu on 30
The Chaser
Kindergarten Cop 2
Like Father, Like Son
Nobody Knows
The One I Love
Still Walking
Titles Leaving Hulu on 31
10 to Midnight
50/50
A Most Wanted Man
Across the Universe
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Arachnophobia
As Good as It Gets
The A-Team
Bagdad Cafe
The Beast Within
Beetlejuice
The Best Man
The Big Chill
The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows
Blood Games
Blood On Satan’s Claw
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star
Christina’s House
Cliffhanger
The Company You Keep
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Conviction
The Cookout
Date Night
The Dead Zone
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Dragonfly
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire
Driven
Fish Don’t Blink
The Forbidden Kingdom
Garbo Talks
Hancock
The Haunting
The Hawaiians
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry V
The Hustler
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!
Jennifer 8
Jennifer’s Body
Just Wright
Kick-Ass
The Killing Streets
King Arthur
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Lady in a Cage
The Last House on the Left
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Mad Max
The Mask
Miami Blues
Open Range
Ordinary People
The Outsider
Phat Girlz
Predators
Primary Colors
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Roadhouse 66
Rudy
Scrooged
The Sitter
The Skull
Shine a Light
Soul Survivors
Special Effects
Spellbinder
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Still Waiting
Thelma & Louise
Vanity Fair
The Virgin Suicides
Waiting…
Weekend at Bernie’s
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
