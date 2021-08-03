Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month

August 2021: New month, new Hulu titles.

Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Hulu this month! From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in August 2021.

*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Hulu get announced. All titles are subject to change.

Titles Coming to Hulu in August 2021

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 1

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3

10 to Midnight

21

30 Days of Night

30 Minutes Or Less

All About E

Alpha & Omega

Are We There Yet?

As Good As It Gets

Attack the Block

The Baby-Sitters Club

Bagdad Cafe

The Beast Within

Black Swan

Blood Games

Blood on Satan’s Claw

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cherry Pop

Christina’s House

Contagion

Every Breath You Take

The Final Girls

First Knight

Fish Don’t Blink

Fred Claus

Freelancers

French Postcards

From Prada To Nada

Garbo Talks

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project

The Girl King

The Grudge

Gulliver’s Travels

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Hawaiians

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Henry V

Hondo

The Hot Chick

The Hunter

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jack and Jill

The Killing Streets

King Arthur

Kingpin

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Liz in September

Mad Max

Miami Blues

Mirror Mirror

Mud

My Bloody Valentine

Naz & Maalik

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Roadhouse 66

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Rudy

Shane

Shark Tale

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Sons of Katie Elder

Special Effects

Spellbinder

Thelma & Louise

The Thin Red Line

Those People

Toy Soldiers

Transcendence

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Vatican Tapes

Watchmen

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 5

Princess Cyd

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 8

The Party

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 10

Together, Together

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 12

Homeroom (Hulu Original)

The Force

Held

The Virtuoso

The Waiting Room

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 15

The Hate U Give

Silo

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Unsane

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 19

Blast Beat

Jungleland

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 21

We Broke Up

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience

Feral State

Love And Monsters

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 27

Vacation Friends (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 28

Four Good Days

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 29

Horizon Line

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell

Titles Coming to Hulu on August 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Titles Leaving Hulu in August 2021

Titles Leaving Hulu on 14

Life Like

The Shape of Water

Titles Leaving Hulu on 24

The Grapes of Wrath

How Green Was My Valley

The November Man

Titles Leaving Hulu on 30

The Chaser

Kindergarten Cop 2

Like Father, Like Son

Nobody Knows

The One I Love

Still Walking

Titles Leaving Hulu on 31

10 to Midnight

50/50

A Most Wanted Man

Across the Universe

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Arachnophobia

As Good as It Gets

The A-Team

Bagdad Cafe

The Beast Within

Beetlejuice

The Best Man

The Big Chill

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Blood Games

Blood On Satan’s Claw

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star

Christina’s House

Cliffhanger

The Company You Keep

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Conviction

The Cookout

Date Night

The Dead Zone

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Dragonfly

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire

Driven

Fish Don’t Blink

The Forbidden Kingdom

Garbo Talks

Hancock

The Haunting

The Hawaiians

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry V

The Hustler

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!

Jennifer 8

Jennifer’s Body

Just Wright

Kick-Ass

The Killing Streets

King Arthur

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Lady in a Cage

The Last House on the Left

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Mad Max

The Mask

Miami Blues

Open Range

Ordinary People

The Outsider

Phat Girlz

Predators

Primary Colors

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Roadhouse 66

Rudy

Scrooged

The Sitter

The Skull

Shine a Light

Soul Survivors

Special Effects

Spellbinder

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Still Waiting

Thelma & Louise

Vanity Fair

The Virgin Suicides

Waiting…

Weekend at Bernie’s

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Which titles are you excited to see coming to Hulu this month? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.