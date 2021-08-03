August 2021: New month, new Netflix titles.
There are several titles arriving and leaving Netflix in August 2021. View the list of titles below.
*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Netflix get announced. All titles are subject to change.
Titles Coming to Netflix in August 2021
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 1
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Cooking With Paris
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 8
Quartet
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 9
Shaman King
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold: Malice at the Palace
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La Diosa del Asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 16
Walk of Shame
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 19
Like Crazy
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 24
Oggy Oggy
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Titles Coming to Netflix on August 31
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crime and Penalties
Titles Leaving Netflix in August 2021
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 1
American Assassin
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 4
#cats_the_mewvie
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 7
The Promise
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 9
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel: Season 2
Nightcrawler
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 14
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 15
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 22
1BR
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 27
A Princess for Christmas
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 29
Strange but True
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Titles Leaving Netflix on August 31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife
