Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netflix This Month

August 2021: New month, new Netflix titles.

There are several titles arriving and leaving Netflix in August 2021. View the list of titles below.

*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Netflix get announced. All titles are subject to change.

Titles Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 1

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Cooking With Paris

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 8

Quartet

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 9

Shaman King

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La Diosa del Asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 16

Walk of Shame

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 19

Like Crazy

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 24

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Titles Coming to Netflix on August 31

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crime and Penalties

Titles Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 1

American Assassin

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 7

The Promise

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 9

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel: Season 2

Nightcrawler

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 22

1BR

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 27

A Princess for Christmas

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 29

Strange but True

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Titles Leaving Netflix on August 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

