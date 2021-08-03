August 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles.
Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month! From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to Disney+ in August 2021.
*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Disney+ get announced. All titles are subject to change.
Titles Coming to Disney+ in August 2021
Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 4
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
Short Circuits – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 102 “The Whole Package/Bird Brains/Acorn In My Life”
Marvel Studios Legends (Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, and The Ravagers)
Monsters at Work – Episode 106 “The Vending Machine”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 103 “Diamonds are Forever”
Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 6
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 108 Season Finale
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 115
Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 11
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine
Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes
Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes
What If…? – Episode 101
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 103 “The Jungle/The Flight/Deep Dive”
Monsters at Work – Episode 107 “Adorable Returns”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 104 “In The Line of Fur”
Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 13
Aquamarine
Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 116
Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 18
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
Growing Up Animal – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Diary of a Future President – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 104 “A Nut You Can’t Refuse/Chipmunks Away/Ruff Justice”
Monsters at Work – Episode 108 “Little Monsters”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 105 “Road to Smell Dorado”
What If…? – Episode 102
Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 20
Eragon
Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 25
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
Gigantosaurus (S2)
Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 105 “Dog in the House/Cone Alone/Highway to Hugs”
Monsters at Work – Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 106 “The Fugitive”
What If…? – Episode 103
August 27
Cruella
Dan in Real Life
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Underdog
