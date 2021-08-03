August 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles.

Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month! From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to Disney+ in August 2021.

*Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on Disney+ get announced. All titles are subject to change.

Titles Coming to Disney+ in August 2021

Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuits – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 102 “The Whole Package/Bird Brains/Acorn In My Life”

Marvel Studios Legends (Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, and The Ravagers)

Monsters at Work – Episode 106 “The Vending Machine”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 103 “Diamonds are Forever”

Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 6

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 108 Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 115

Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 11

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

What If…? – Episode 101

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 103 “The Jungle/The Flight/Deep Dive”

Monsters at Work – Episode 107 “Adorable Returns”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 104 “In The Line of Fur”

Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 116

Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up Animal – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Diary of a Future President – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 104 “A Nut You Can’t Refuse/Chipmunks Away/Ruff Justice”

Monsters at Work – Episode 108 “Little Monsters”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 105 “Road to Smell Dorado”

What If…? – Episode 102

Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 20

Eragon

Titles Coming to Disney+ on August 25

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 105 “Dog in the House/Cone Alone/Highway to Hugs”

Monsters at Work – Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 106 “The Fugitive”

What If…? – Episode 103

August 27

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog