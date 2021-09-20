The actor is best known for his roles in "Friday" and "House Party."

An agent confirmed on Monday that Friday actor Anthony "A.J." Johnson has passed away at the age of 55. No cause of death has been reported, at the time of this writing.

"The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony 'AJ' Johnson," Johnson's representative, LyNea Bell said in a statement. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold. We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward 'Peanut' Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

Johnson was born in Compton, California, and started his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1990s. He ultimately landed his breakthrough role as the character E.Z.E. in the comedy House Party, but continued to perform live stand-up despite his on-screen successes. He appeared in many iconic '90s shows such as The Parent 'Hood, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Malcolm & Eddie.

Johnson was also very successful on the big screen and appeared in movies such as Menace II Society, Lethal Weapon 3, and I Got the Hook-Up. In 1995, he landed his most memorable role, playing the hilarious character of Ezal in the movie, Friday and more recently, appeared in I Got The Hook Up 2 (2019) and Office Staff (2015).

Some of Johnson's fellow Friday actors paid tribute to his life on social media. Ice Cube stated that he was saddened to wake up to the news of Johnson passing and gave a shout-out to his character Ezal.

Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday... https://t.co/gKbYZDZ4Br — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 20, 2021

We are saddened to hear about the loss of a great actor, comedian, and human being. Our prayers and thoughts are with Johnson's family and friends as they grieve this major loss. Please join us in honoring and paying tribute to the life of Anthony Johnson. He is survived by his wife, three children, and brother.

