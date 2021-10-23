Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash
Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash
Charlie Webb - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/23/21
The referees for the Manchester United v Liverpool game have been announced and if you're a Liverpool fan you might want to look away.
