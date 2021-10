New Mexico toddler's 'business in the front, party in the back' style competes in USA Mullet Championship

By Maggie Krajewski Click here for updates on this story FARMINGTON, New Mexico (KOAT) — A 2-year-old Farmington boy could soon be the business in the front, party in the back champion. Neil Archuleta made it to the USA Mullet Championship’s top 25 in the contest’s kids division.