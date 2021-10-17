Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to 'kiss my…' in final sign-off before vaccine mandate
Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to 'kiss my…' in final sign-off before vaccine mandate
Jason Rantz - MyNorthwest.com
10/17/21
A 22-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol signed off from his final shift with some parting words for Governor Jay Inslee: "Kiss my..."
