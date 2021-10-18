'The Good Life is Calling': Nebraska kicks off ad campaign to recruit workforce
'The Good Life is Calling': Nebraska kicks off ad campaign to recruit workforce
6 News Staff reports - 2 KNOP News TV on MSN.com
10/18/21
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday formally launched the state’s latest marketing campaign, once again touting the state’s “good life.”
Read Full Story on knopnews2.com
