UCF Lands Football Commitment from Running Back Jordan McDonald
UCF Lands Football Commitment from Running Back Jordan McDonald
Brian Smith - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/23/21
UCF running back commitment Jordan McDonald explained his reasons for why he committed to UCF over offers from programs around the country.
Read Full Story on si.com
