UNLV professor, soap opera star Michael Tylo dies
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line is a Work in Progress
UNLV professor, soap opera star Michael Tylo dies
Michael Tylo Dies: ‘Guiding Light’, ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Was 73
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Carpenter's Column: The minutes of our last meeting
Theater makes a comeback in Reno — with pandemic restrictions (video)
Burning Man Strapped for Cash, Launches Auction to Help Stay Afloat
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Roundtable Discussion: Treatment Goals for RET-Mutated Lung Cancer
Postgame Notes: Hawaii forces six turnovers for the first time in 10 years as ‘Bows upset nationally ranked Fresno State
THE OBOE IS A LOT HARDER TO PLAY THAN IT LOOKS
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nevada Highway Patrol involved in shooting northeast of Las Vegas
Reno Arch Goes Pink + Sheriff's Office 'No Shave' Campaign
Roundtable Discussion: Treatment Goals for RET-Mutated Lung Cancer
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Reno Arch Goes Pink + Sheriff's Office 'No Shave' Campaign
Roundtable Discussion: Treatment Goals for RET-Mutated Lung Cancer
Postgame Notes: Hawaii forces six turnovers for the first time in 10 years as ‘Bows upset nationally ranked Fresno State
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UNLV professor, soap opera star Michael Tylo dies
John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Michael Tylo was known for his work on “Guiding Light” and “The Young and the Restless,” and spent 18 years as a professsor and dean at UNLV.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL