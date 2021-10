What is the No. 22 Auburn vs. LSU football betting line and over/under?

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and LSU Tigers (3-1, 1-0) football teams square off at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT. Below, we look at the Auburn at LSU odds and lines.