YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content -Washington Post
Reuters - Reuters on MSN.com
9/29/21
YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content targeting other vaccines such as measles and chicken pox, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
