Put on a costume and experience thrills, chills, and haunts for the scariest time of year!

This is not a drill: Halloween has finally arrived. To celebrate, we've rounded up the spookiest events to go to in the DMV. We've got corn mazes, haunted trails, and Jack-O-Lanterns here, there, and everywhere. Here's your roundup for Friday, October 29, to Sunday, October 31.

Events on Friday, October 29

Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns | Green Meadows Petting Farm | Ijamsville, MD | Friday-Saturday

A family favorite, Green Meadows Petting Farm welcomes you to walk the Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns! From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., stroll through a path of glowing pumpkin carvings and enjoy hayrides, petting zoos, sweet treats, and trick-or-treating for the little ones. Everyone is encouraged to dress up and get in the spirit! This is the last weekend to attend, so don't wait! General admission is $14 per person. Purchase them here.

2021 Fall Festival | Winterbrook Farms | Thurmont, MD | Friday-Sunday

Wanna experience Maryland's largest corn maze? How about apple cannons, ziplines, and mountain slides? Find all of this and more at Winterbrook Farms' annual Fall Festival. Located just outside Frederick, visitors can partake in harvest-time fun as well as explore a 10-acre pumpkin patch and farm market for all your shopping needs. It's the perfect way to bond with family and friends this time of year! Click here for more information.

The Pumpkin Patch Express | B&O Railroad Museum | Baltimore, MD | Friday-Sunday

All aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express! Hop on the B&O Railroad's spooktastic train for pumpkin picking and activities at the museum. Families can decorate their own Jack-O-Lantern, play carnival games, visit with the horses, and enjoy a complimentary snack. There'll also be opportunities to win prizes, too! Ready to celebrate Halloween, B&O style? Buy your tickets here.

Fall Market and Pumpkin Playground | Burke Nursery & Garden Centre | Burke, VA | Friday-Sunday

Looking for the perfect Jack-O-Lantern? How about ingredients for a pie? Whatever your autumn plans, Burke Nursery has everything to satisfy your shopping needs. Visitors can stop by this quaint market for fresh produce, artisanal goods, and a sprawling pumpkin patch through October 31. If you wanna be extra festive, snag some apple cider with one of their apple cider donuts--you won't regret it! Check it out here.

Fields of Fear | Cox Farms | Centreville, VA | Friday-Sunday

When it comes to Halloween, this scream-inducing attraction from Cox Farms tops our list year after year. Explore 20 acres of terrifying scenarios from haunted hayrides and corn mazes to creepy forests and the residents who dwell there. Afterward, you can take a break with concessions and live entertainment. Bring a friend or go in groups—this is not for the faint of heart! Tickets are selling fast, especially for Halloween weekend. You can buy them here.

Events on Saturday, October 30

10th Annual FANtastic 5K Fun Run/Walk | Mandarin Oriental, Washington, DC | Washington, DC | Saturday

Put on your running shoes and support a great cause at the Mandarin Oriental. Participants will run or walk a 5K race through the capital and meet back at the hotel for a special breakfast and silent auction. The money raised will go towards Serve Your City's Ward 6 Mutual Aid, a community organization assisting families in Southwest DC. The run starts at 9 a.m. Are you ready to show up? Sign up here.

Spooky Spirits at Hook Hall | Hook Hall | 3400 Georgia Ave NW | Washington, DC | Saturday-Sunday

It's time to get spooky! Drink the District invites you to a hoppin' bash at Hook Hall featuring spirits, brews, and live music into the wee hours of the night. There'll also be a costume contest featuring fun prizes, so feel free to dress to the nines for this event! General admission is $19 and comes with a complimentary hour of open bar service. Find out more here.

Nightmare on Elm Street | Elm Street Urban Park | 4600 Elm St | Bethesda, MD | Saturday

FREE event! Gather at Elm Street Urban Park for a spooky extravaganza the whole family can enjoy. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there'll be food trucks and lawn games, along with record-spinning from a live DJ. Plus, kids can go on a trick-or-treating scavenger hunt and witness an epic costume parade! Check it out here.

2021 Old Town Fairfax City Fall Crawl | Old Town Plaza | 3950 University Dr | Fairfax, VA | Saturday

Take your tastebuds on a tour of Old Town Fairfax, courtesy of Fall Crawl! Participants can stroll on foot to enjoy delicious food and drinks from local businesses, with passports stamped at each stop made. Perks include a commemorative drink glass and costume contest that will award winners with a deluxe prize--a gift basket and gift card—so make sure to dress up! The crawl runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get the details here.

Events on Sunday, October 31

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 45th Anniversary Spectacular Tour | Entertainment & Sports Arena | Washington, DC | Sunday

No Halloween is complete without Rocky Horror Picture Show, and this special screening invites you to do the "Time Warp" with fans all over the Capital. Enjoy the movie as well as costume contests, a live shadow cast, and audience shenanigans that make it the campy cult classic it's known as today. Be sure to watch out for an appearance by Barry Bostwick, AKA Brad! Tickets start at $25. Grab them here.

Let us know how you'll be celebrating Halloween weekend. Will you be checking out a fall festival or pumpkin patch? Or will you stay home for a spine-tingling horror movie marathon? Whatever your plans, leave a comment!