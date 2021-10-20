Feel like a macabre walking tour? How about harvest festivals or performances of "Sweeney Todd?" See what's brewing in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia this weekend!

Wherever you live in the DMV, this list covers all the bases for the ghoulish entertainment we seek every year. Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, October 22, to Sunday, October 24.

Events on Friday, October 22

WAVVES | Black Cat | 1811 14th St NW | Washington, DC | Friday

Indie-rocker WAVVES is heading to Black Cat! Bask in the noise-scapes of band leader Nathan Williams as they perform off their new record Hideaway as well as older gems at one of DC's premiere indie venues. Harmless, formerly known as Twin Cabins, will be joining as the opener. Two great bands in one night? It's a deal that can't be beaten! Admission is $25 and doors open at 8 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Arte Agave Tequila and Mezcal Festival | The Schuyler | 1001 14th St NW | Washington, DC | Friday

Love tequila, mezcal, and agave? Celebrate Latin American culture with a "Grand Fiesta" this Friday! Brought to you by Arte Agave DC, sample the finest tequila and mezcal while enjoying cocktail demos, local cuisine, and live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. With over 100 agave varieties to explore, your tastebuds won't be wanting for flavor! Tickets are $75-$90. For more information, click here.

The Mavericks | Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC | Friday

Venture to Lincoln Theatre for a rollicking set by The Mavericks this Friday! The Miami-based group, who's on tour in support of their latest record, En Espanol, combines Country, Rockabilly, and Latin American grooves for a unique sound that's all their own. Plus, they also put on a heck of a live show! Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets start at $45. Buy them here.

The Revisionists – A Haunted Victorian Walk | 108 Bohemia Ave | Chesapeake City, MD | Friday-Saturday

The Victorian era is full of nightmarish lore that chills us down to the bones. That's why it makes a great setting for a haunted tour such as this! Explore this historic Maryland town on foot while a costumed guide delivers goosebump-inducing stories from the 19th century. Afterward, guests can recover with a bite to eat at area restaurants—your ticket comes with a $10 gift card eligible at The Chesapeake Inn, Klondike Kate's, and LaCasa Pasta. Book your tour here.

Jumbo's Fall Farm Festival | Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch | 6521 Holter Rd | Middletown, MD | Friday-Sunday

What's Halloween season without a visit to Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch? For $10, you can access unlimited hayrides, petting zoos, pony rides, pumpkin patches, a thrilling 20-acre corn maze, and plenty more through October 31. Be sure to browse the craft marketplace while you're there—over 3,000 square feet of shopping bliss awaits you! Admission is free for kids under 3 and discounted for military members and seniors. Find out more here.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | The Maryland Theatre | Hagerstown, MD | Friday-Saturday

Join The Maryland Theatre for two blood-curdling nights of Sweeney Todd! The Tony Award-winning spectacle involves a vengeful barber seeking retribution by the judge who wronged him. Spoiler alert: the end result is an absolute bloodbath. Created by masterminds Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, it's a Halloween classic for a reason! Standard admission is $25. Reserve them here.

Events on Saturday, October 23

DogFest Washington, DC | Reston Town Center Ice Skating Pavilion | Reston, VA | Saturday

Show your dog—and dogs everywhere—the appreciation they deserve with DogFest DC. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., hang out at Reston Town Center for a day of talks, demos, and activities centered around service dogs and the joy that they bring. The fundraiser benefits Canine Companions, an organization committed to empowering people with disabilities by providing service dogs. Visitors can participate either in-person or virtually if they wish. Get the details here.

Fall Harvest Festival | George Washington's Mount Vernon | Mount Vernon, VA | Saturday-Sunday

Experience the fall season through the lens of Colonial America! For two days, George Washington's estate will host 18th-century amusements in the form of craft demos, tours, and freshly-made food by expert artisans. A visit from The General is always in order, too. For an additional cost, you can sample regional brews on the 12-Acre Field! This festival comes with standard admission, which you can purchase online. Read about it here.

Events on Sunday, October 24

Harbor Harvest Fall Children's Festival | Rash Field, Inner Harbor | Baltimore, MD | Sunday

FREE admission! Seeking a harvest-time experience without the long drive? This kid-friendly event in Baltimore offers all the festivities in one place! There'll be pumpkin patches, hayrides, food vendors, a petting zoo, and other activities at Inner Harbor's Rash Field. Plus, groove to live tunes by Milkshake Trio and Mr. Jon and Friends, some of the best kiddie bands in the biz! The fun starts at 11 a.m. Details can be found here.

Tiny Beer Fest 2021 | High Side | 4009 Chain Bridge Rd | Fairfax, VA | Sunday

Wanna have fun and raise funds for an important cause? Fairfax businesses High Side and Mara Hair & Mode Studio are teaming up for a bash benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Between noon and 6 p.m., you can feast on Asian street fare and craft brews while enjoying live entertainment, artisan vendors, and more. Don't miss the Cut-A-Thon event offering hair cuts for a minimum donation! Standard admission is $10 and comes with a complimentary drink. Read about it here.

What will you be doing this weekend? Have any recommendations? Share them in the comments!