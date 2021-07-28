Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!

We can't believe it's already August (can you?) but what we can believe are the must-see events cropping up through the DMV. Make the most of summer with block parties, food festivals, and a special 5K run this weekend only. Without further ado, here's your weekend roundup for Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1.

*Keep in mind with the shifting circumstances of COVID-19 events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please refer to the event's websites or social media pages for more information regarding safety guidelines.*

Events on Friday, July 30

Wine & Watercolors | Shop Made in DC Georgetown | 1353 Wisconsin Ave NW | Washington, DC | Friday

Had a busy week? Paint the stress away with a creative activity at Shop Made in DC. Visitors can create a watercolor masterpiece while sipping wine at the retailer's Georgetown location. Perfect for self-care or visiting with a friend, it's a refreshing way to start the weekend! The class starts at 5 p.m. and tickets are $20 per person. Reserve your spot here.

Summer Beer & Wine Garden | Sandy Spring Museum | Sandy Spring, MD | Friday

Another Summer Beer & Wine Garden is on the books at Sandy Spring Museum. Between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., visitors can partake in delicious food, drink, and live entertainment on the museum's grounds. This month's theme 'Americana Night' will feature tunes from the Bill Baker Band with fitting cuisine to match. It's going to be a blast! Admission prices vary for museum members and non-members. To find out more, click here.

Events on Saturday, July 31

Run the Vineyards—Crow 5K | Crow Vineyards & Winery | Kennedyville, MD | Saturday

The most scenic 5K is happening this Saturday at Crow Vineyards! Run through 12 acres of stunning vineyards and decompress afterward with a barbecue dinner and entertainment at the winery. Participants will also get awards and free photos to take home. It'll be a run to remember! Tickets are $44 and include a commemorative T-shirt and wine glass. You can register here.

Sykesville Sippin' on Summer Block Party | Historic Downtown Main Street | Sykesville, MD | Saturday

If summer were a single event, it's this one! Venture to Sykesville's Historic Main Street for beer and seltzer samples, as well as an array of live entertainment at your fingertips. Your $40 ticket comes with an event glass and sampling wristband so you can access the best Sykesville has to offer! The block party is from noon to 4 p.m., so be there or be square. Grab your tickets here.

Saved by the '90s—A Party With the Bayside Tigers | The State Theatre | Falls Church, VA | Saturday

Relive the greatest decade (yeah, we just went there) with a nostalgic dance party! Saved by the '90s is rocking The State Theatre with a lineup of pop hits performed LIVE. You can groove to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, head-bang to Metallica, and belt out the Backstreet Boy's "I Want It That Way" all in one night! Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $17-$20. Purchase them here.

BrickFair LEGO Fan Expo | Dulles Expo & Conference Center | Chantilly, VA | Saturday-Sunday

The biggest Lego gathering is coming to Virginia! This weekend only, step inside a wonderland of games, vendors, and creations all made out of the famous building block toy. With a variety of entertainment happening—mini-golf, ring toss, bingo—and over 1,000 exhibitors in attendance, this is a must for Lego fans of any age. Full-day and half-day tickets are available for purchase. Buy them here.

The International Colombian Festival 2021 | The Catholic University of America | Washington, DC | Saturday

The International Colombian Festival is back for its fifth year! Located near DC's Brookland neighborhood, experience the art, dance, and cuisine of Colombia from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Plus, Peru gets a special shout-out as the festival's formal guests. All ages are welcome to join in the festivities! General admission is $20, but for a limited time, you can snag Early Bird tickets for $15. Read more about the event here.

Events on Sunday, August 1

2021 Summer Georgetown 5K, 10K, and Half | Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Path | Washington, DC | Sunday

Support U.S. military members with a summer run at the C&O Canal! Runners can complete a half, 10K, or 5K at the iconic Georgetown landmark for Operation Turbo, whose organization sends care packages to troops overseas. Not much of a runner? No worries—walkers, strollers, and pets are welcome! Registration fees vary by race, and all participants receive a T-shirt and medal. Sign up here.

International Food & Craft Festival | Veterans Plaza | Silver Spring, MD | Sunday

FREE event! Crafts, cuisine, and culture merge at Veterans Plaza this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can browse a diverse array of goods and groove to a DJ set featuring globe-spanning tunes. You'll feel like you traveled the world, with no passport was necessary! All ages are encouraged to come. If you'd like to check it out, find out more here.

First Sunday Jazz Brunch | Bazins on Church | Vienna, VA | Sunday

Wanna add a little something extra to Sunday morning? Head over to Bazins on Church for a relaxing brunch with live music! Diners can enjoy omelets, french toast, and Eggs Benedict accompanied by the soothing sound of jazz music between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Not a bad way to ease into the week! This brunch happens one Sunday a month, and reservations are highly encouraged. Check it out here.

