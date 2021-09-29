A new month means new activities to soak up this weekend in the DMV!

Our fall-friendly lineup has everything you need to start the spookiest month of the year off right, from Oktoberfest celebrations to concerts and readings with your favorite authors. So grab your beverage of choice and let's get started! Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3.

Events on Friday, October 1

Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian | Kennedy Center | Washington, DC | Friday

You may know him from Netflix's Queer Eye reboot, but Jonathan Van Ness is also a hairstylist, a podcaster, a writer, and a hilarious comedian, too! Catch the vivacious personality at the Kennedy Center for his Imaginary Living Room Olympian tour, where he'll be joined by comedian Megan Stalter. It's sure to be a hoot! The show starts at 7 p.m. and ticketholders must show proof of vaccination to attend. Buy tickets here.

An Intimate Evening With Josh Groban | Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA | Friday

Capital One Hall opens to the public this month, and the inaugural show will be by none other than Josh Groban. The celebrated vocalist will perform from his latest album Harmony, as well as covers of "You Raise Me Up" and "The Impossible Dream." Talk about a tough act to follow! The show starts at 8 p.m. and full proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required. Tickets start at $89. Purchase here.

Sunfest | Inlet Lot–South end of Boardwalk | Ocean City, MD | Friday-Sunday

Ocean City's star attraction is back for another year! Head to the boardwalk for all-ages entertainment this weekend from food vendors and hayrides to arts, crafts, and games. Their music lineup is always killer, and this year's headliners are no exception: rock out to The Fabulous Hubcaps, Eli Young Band, and Blues Traveler, along with many, many more. The festival runs from September 30 to October 3. Get the details here.

Events on Saturday, October 2

An Evening With David Sedaris | Weinberg Center for the Arts | Frederick, MD | Saturday

One of the funniest writers alive is coming to Frederick! Hear David Sedaris read from his hilarious new book Best of Me along with unpublished work, journal entries, and other musings from America's most celebrated humorist. His audience Q&A sessions are always a treat! Books signings take place before and after the show, and standard admission starts at $40. Reserve tickets here.

Maryland Pumpkin Festival | Summers Farm | Frederick, MD | Saturday-Sunday

If you're a pumpkin enthusiast, then Summers Farm has just the event for you! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can pick pumpkins, participate in a pumpkin hunt, and watch pumpkin carvers show off their skills in live demos. Pumpkin donuts on sale will make the perfect snack. Tickets are $17.50 per person as part of their ongoing Fall Festival. For more information, click here.

Fell's Point Fun Festival | Historic Fell's Point Waterfront | Thames St, from Caroline & Wolfe | Baltimore, MD | Saturday-Sunday

FREE event! This longstanding Baltimore tradition celebrates the local charm of the Fell's Point neighborhood. Visitors can check out tours and boat rides, watch a pet parade, and dance to live music all weekend long; headliners include the Eli Young Band and Spin Doctors. Organized by The Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill & Fell's Point, every Marylander should check it out at least once! Read about it here.

Phoebe Robinson–In Conversation With Jasmine Mans | Sixth & I | 600 I St NW | Washington, DC | Saturday

Join DC's historic synagogue for an evening with Phoebe Robinson! The 2 Dope Queens star will discuss her latest essay collection Please Don't Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes with poet Jasmine Mans. Featuring thought-provoking conversation on timely topics: race, activism, mental health. Robinson's humor and passion always shine through. Tickets come with a pre-signed book. Buy here.

Oktoberfest at The Wharf | The Wharf | 735 Water St SW | Washington, DC | Saturday

Transport yourself to the lively beer gardens of Bavaria with cold brews, German fare, and endless entertainment at DC's Wharf. Have a dachshund? Register them in the Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash for cash prizes and charitable donations. There'll also be stein-hoisting contests, DJ sets, and plenty of beer flowing courtesy of Sam Adams. Get the details here.

Vienna Oktoberfest 2021 | Historic Church St NE | 131 Church St NE | Vienna, VA | Saturday

FREE event! Grab a stein and fill up on the finest beers and wines on Vienna's Historic Church Street this Saturday. Festivities include authentic German music, local cuisine, craft vendors, live dance, and activities for the little ones. All ages are welcome! The fun starts at 11 a.m. Check it out here.

Events on Sunday, October 3

15th Annual MPAartfest | McLean Central Park | 1468 Dolley Madison Blvd | McLean, VA | Sunday

Ever wanted to own an original piece of art found nowhere else? Now you can! From 10 a.m. to 4 pm., McLean Central Park will transform into an art gallery with regional artists' work on sale, along with food and fun for all ages. Highlights include all-day live music and an art walk for kids. Admission is free. Read about it here.

Are you doing anything fun this weekend in the DMV? What events are you most looking forward to this fall? Let us know in the comments.