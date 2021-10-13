This week's agenda includes festivals, concerts, and a special 5K event.

The DMV has a full calendar this weekend! For fall fun in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, be sure to take a look at our list and plan ahead. Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, October 15, to Sunday, October 17.

Events on Friday, October 15

Brian Wilson With Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin | Warner Theatre | Washington, DC | Friday

Visionary songwriter Brian Wilson is hitting the road for his "Greatest Hits Live!" tour, and he's bringing the show to D.C. Wilson will be joined by Beach Boys' cofounder Al Jardine and musician Blondie Chaplin for a night of the band's biggest songs, from "Wouldn't It Be Nice" to "Good Vibrations." Don't miss your chance to see this living legend in concert! The show starts at 8 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Rock the Core Cider Fest | Hook Hall | 3400 Georgia Ave NW | Washington, DC | Friday-Saturday

Fall isn't just about Oktoberfest beers–the DMV also offers hard cider, too! For two days, savor fall's bounty with cider and beer samples, food truck bites, and live music at Hook Hall. Over 50 varieties will be flowing including Capitol Cider and Tenth Ward, so you can truly sip the whole day away! General admission is $49.99. Get the details here.

LuminoCity Light Festival | Roer's Zoofari | Vienna, VA | Friday-Sunday

The holidays have arrived early at Roer's Zoofari! Starting October 15, enter an enchanting landscape of light displays inspired by adorable animals, otherworldly creatures, and other delights modeled off of this year's theme "Shine Again." Visitors of all ages will be dazzled and reminded of the power light can bring to dark times. Timed tickets are going fast, so don't wait! Buy here.

Capital Art and Craft Festival | Dulles Expo & Convention Center | 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center | Chantilly, VA | Friday-Sunday

Over 100 artisans will congregate at the Dulles Expo Center to sell hand-made jewelry, ceramics, glassware, edible goods, and so much more. If you're a crafter or love collecting crafts, you'll feel like a kid in a candy store! You'll have Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to explore everything, so get shopping! Snag tickets here.

Fall Maryland Home & Garden Show | Timonium Fairgrounds | 2200 York Rd | Lutherville-Timonium, MD | Friday-Sunday

Embarking on a home improvement project? You'll want to check out Maryland's Home & Garden Show for the fall season. Featuring 300+ exhibitors in products and services, patio gardens, home experts, and an array of entertainment, you'll have all the tools to make your dream home a reality. Be sure to check out the Home Improvement Olympics with HGTV star Jeff Devlin! Tickets are available online and at the door. Purchase here.

Events on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16

All Things Go Music Festival | Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD | Saturday

The biggest names in indie-pop will be at this all-day music festival! Catch Haim, Charli XCX, St. Vincent, Soccer Mommy, and many more at Columbia's ultimate outdoor music venue. Not much of a night owl? No problem! The show starts at noon, which means you can still rock out and get a good night's sleep. Tickets range from $89.50 to $225. Buy here.

Tails on the Rails | B&O Railroad Museum | Baltimore, MD | Saturday

Calling all dog owners–this event is for you! Treat your pup to a special day at the B&O Railroad with photoshoots, playdates, and a relaxing Yappy Hour on the patio. There'll be plenty of fun to be had for canines and humans alike! Tickets are $15-$20 and include a free beverage of your choice. Reserve your spot here.

PumpkinFest 2021 | Falling Branch Brewery | 825 Highland Rd | Street, MD | Saturday-Sunday

A weekly harvest party is happening at Falling Branch Brewery with FREE admission! Celebrate pumpkin season with hayrides, pumpkin picking, live music, and more each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can also indulge in rotating food trucks and pumpkin beer flowing at the taproom. The festivities run through Halloween. Get the details here.

Paint & Sip Garden Party | The President Woodrow Wilson House | 2340 S St NW | Washington, DC | Saturday

Painting in a garden while drinking wine? It sounds like a dream, but the Woodrow Wilson House is making it a reality! Join the museum this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for a sumptuous afternoon of art, wine, and relaxation. Each $50 ticket comes with painting supplies to create your masterpiece, a free beverage, and access to the museum. Get tickets here.

Book It for Books 5K Run/Walk | Bluemont Park | 329 N Manchester St | Arlington, VA | Saturday

Support the important cause of children's literacy with a 5K run/walk! Hosted by Reading Is Fundamental's NoVa chapter, attendees can complete the distance at Bluemont Park or virtually starting at 9 a.m. Wherever you choose to participate, each ticket will go towards purchasing books for children in the community. How cool is that? For more information, click here.

Are you heading to any of these events this weekend? Let us know in the comments.