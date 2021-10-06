Fall has officially landed in the DMV, and we're upping our cozy ante with all the events we can!

Whether you're looking for a night on the town with live music or sipping the afternoon away with beer and wine, there's something fun for everybody. Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, October 8, to Sunday, October 10.

Events on Friday, October 8

Good Beer Festival | Pemberton Historical Park | Salisbury, MD | Friday-Saturday

Venture to Maryland's Eastern Shore for a craft beer bonanza! This two-day festival features an array of national and local breweries to sample, plus food vendors and live music at Pemberton Park. Come for the beer, stay for the entertainment as the park hosts adult spelling bees, ax-throwing sessions, and puppy cuddles with the folks at Wicomico Humane Society. Each $35 Tasting Ticket is eligible for one day of the event. Purchase here.

2021 United States Powerboat Show | City Dock & Harbor | Annapolis, MD | Friday-Sunday

If you're an avid boater, then you won't want to miss the U.S. Powerboat Show! Held at Annapolis' City Dock, hobbyists can explore boating supplies and tools, as well as talk "shop" with experts in the field. Between informative exhibits and bottomless browsing, boating enthusiasts will have a lot to dip their toes in! Hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour | George Washington's Mount Vernon | Mount Vernon, VA | Friday-Sunday

Gather for sumptuous wine sampling between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. all weekend long at George Washington's estate. In addition to 18 regional wineries, attendees can grab a bite from food vendors, chat with the Washingtons, and experience sunset views outside the normal hours. The gift shop and mansion will be open later, too! General admission and VIP options are available. For more information, click here.

Events on Saturday, October 9

45th Annual Fall Festival | Old Town Fairfax | 3999 University Dr | Fairfax, VA | Saturday

Immerse yourself in the season with the city of Fairfax's Fall Festival! There'll be loads of entertainment across three stages, from live bands and kiddie rides to food vendors, craft booths, contests, and more. Be sure to stick around the Old Town Square Stage for the After Fest concert with more live music–it's going to be a party! Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out the full schedule here.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Annual Casino Night Gala | Sheraton Pentagon City | Arlington, VA | Saturday

Party for a great cause with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue! Travel back in time to the "Roaring Twenties" with casino games, food and booze, raffles, and a silent auction. Your support directly benefits the shelter, and you get to dress like a character out of the Great Gatsby in the process. So throw on your finest flapper wear and come check it out! Full proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required. Find out more here.

The DC Big Flea Antiques Market | Dulles Expo Center | Chantilly, VA | Saturday-Sunday

The DC Big Flea is back! Two days of treasure-hunting await you at Dulles Expo Center, with vendors selling pottery, paintings, jewelry, furniture, and so much more. It's the biggest event of its kind in the DMV, making it the ultimate destination for thrifters. Are you ready to score big? Hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10. Purchase here.

Snallygaster 2021 | Downtown DC | Outdoors on Pennsylvania Ave NW | Washington, DC | Saturday

A monstrously huge beer festival is taking over Downtown DC for its 9th year! Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Snallygaster will feature hundreds of craft brews to sample, as well as tasty local bites and entertainment outside on Pennsylvania Avenue. There's fun for all ages, so feel free to bring the whole family! Kraken Passes are $60 and come with an exclusive beer glass. Buy here.

Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour | Warner Theatre | Washington, DC | Saturday

Laugh until your sides ache with social media sensation Randy Rainbow! The YouTuber behind The Randy Rainbow Show will charm Warner Theatre for a night of satire and song. Whether it's spoofing political figures or turning the joke on himself, Rainbow is a delight anytime he's on stage. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $45. Reserve your spot here.

Events on Sunday, October 10

Robyn Hitchcock | Rams Head on Stage | Annapolis, MD | Sunday

Join Rams Head on Stage for a spectacular show from Robyn Hitchcock. One of England's most eccentric songwriters, his mix of poetry, rock, and psychedelia has inspired a cult following over his 40+ year career, and for good reason. Take any chance you can to see him live! The show is for 21+ only and tickets are $23.50. Grab them here.

An Evening With Josh Ritter | Sixth & I | Washington, DC | Sunday

Get back in the groove of live music with a special set by Josh Ritter. The celebrated songwriter will perform slower cuts off previous records and engage in conversation and musings following life during the pandemic. On an introspective night of good music and cheer, fans will be in for a big treat! Advanced tickets are $40. Buy here.

