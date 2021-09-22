Plan your fall outings with the help of our weekend roundup!

Autumn is in the air, and this list of festivals, fairs, and more is here to help you embrace the season. Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26.

Events on Friday, September 24

Bruce in the USA | The Hamilton Live | Washington, DC | Friday

The Hamilton Live is hosting the ultimate Bruce Springsteen tribute! Rocking alongside his trusty E Street Band, Matt Ryan as The Boss will rock the house with unforgettable hits like "Thunder Road," "Hungry Heart," and "Born in the U.S.A." If you weren't able to snag tickets to his Broadway show a few years ago, this isn't a bad substitute! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and general admission is $25-$30. Buy tickets here.

Maryland Restaurant Week | Various Locations in MD | Friday-Sunday

Explore Maryland's food scene with special discounts and deals from dozens of restaurants in the region. Treat yourself to $10 entrees from Felipe's Mexican Taqueria, $21 two-course brunches from Miss Shirley's, free kids' meals from Abbey Burger Bistro, and many, many more. It's the perfect opportunity for happy hour with friends or a romantic dinner with that special someone. The event ends on Sunday, so don't wait! Make a reservation here.

Cox Farms Fall Festival | Cox Farms | 15621 Braddock Rd | Centreville, VA | Friday-Sunday

Join Cox Farms for their annual Fall Festival! Until November 7, you can visit their pumpkin patch and take part in autumnal activities like petting zoos, hayrides, and slides. If you work up an appetite, swing by their concessions booth for delicious barbecue and sweets (apple cider donuts, anyone?) Ticket prices depend on peak hours and start as low as $7. Purchase here.

Events on Saturday, September 25, & Sunday, September 26

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival | Susan Campbell Park at Annapolis City Dock | Annapolis, MD | Saturday

FREE event! Honoring the enduring legacy of Roots' Kunta Kinte, this celebration is all about African American heritage and ancestry. Families can get together for live entertainment, arts and crafts, and artisanal vendors this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Can't make it? They'll be live-streaming the festivities online so you can be there in spirit. Check it out here.

15th Maryland Microbrewery Festival | Union Mills Homestead & Gristmill | Westminster, MD | Saturday

What better way to end Carroll County Beer Week than with the Maryland Microbrewery Festival? Hosted at a scenic state landmark, beer enthusiasts can sample a variety of regional breweries from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus food trucks and live entertainment throughout the day. Those curious about the craft can also check out informative seminars. Advanced admission cost: $20 (advanced) and $25 (at the door). For more information, click here.

Bay Bridge Paddle Race | Sandy Point State Park | Annapolis, MD | Saturday-Sunday

Paddlers of all backgrounds are invited to the 5th Annual Bay Bridge Paddle Race! Put your skills to the test with special challenges on the waters of Chesapeake, followed by a fun-filled seafood festival for the rest of the day. Participants will be treated to a complimentary breakfast the day of and a commemorative T-shirt. Get details here.

Celebrate Petworth 2021 | 800 Block of Upshur St NW | Washington, DC | Saturday

Head out to DC's Petworth neighborhood for craft vendors, food, and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make sure to check out their annual dog show, which highlights the cutest pooches while supporting Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Did we mention it's FREE? Read about it here.

DC Bike Ride 2021 | West Potomac Park | 121 West Basin Drive SW | Washington, DC | Saturday

Wanna see the sights of DC in a new light? Grab your bike for a scenic 20-mile ride traversing the monuments and landmarks that make our nation's capital so special. Afterward, you'll get to kick back and relax with a party featuring delicious food and live entertainment. Bikers of all skill sets and ages are welcome to participate! Interested? Register here.

Reston Multicultural Festival | Lake Anne Plaza | Reston, VA | Saturday

Presented by the Reston Community Center, this showcase highlights the diverse cultural backgrounds that make the city unique. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., immerse yourself in a globe-spanning festival of live entertainment, art, dress, music, cuisine, and more at Lake Anne Plaza. Feel free to show up in traditional cultural garb. The event is free and open to all ages. Find out more here.

Fall Fest 2021 | Reston Farm Garden Market | 10800 Baron Cameron Ave | Reston, VA | Saturday-Sunday

One of our favorite fall traditions! Bring the kids to Reston Farm Garden Market for a jam-packed day of fall fun with bouncy houses, games, petting zoos, and housemade treats available for purchase. Little ones can even meet Spookley the Square Pumpkin, a "spokespumpkin" for National Bullying Prevention Month. The festival is scheduled on weekends through Halloween. Reserve tickets here.

