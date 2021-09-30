17 Arizona officers who died in 2019, 2020 honored by Ducey, families of the fallen
17 Arizona officers who died in 2019, 2020 honored by Ducey, families of the fallen
Athena Ankrah - The Arizona Republic
9/30/21
Several hundred people filled seats in front of the memorial site Wednesday to honor Arizona police officers who died in the line of duty.
