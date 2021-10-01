2022 budget on hold after Delaware County Council member tests positive for COVID-19
2022 budget on hold after Delaware County Council member tests positive for COVID-19
David Penticuff, The Star Press - The Star Press on MSN.com
10/1/21
Council president says Oct. 12 deadline on budget might be moved while council member offers his own plan for sheriff's department salary increases.
Read Full Story on thestarpress.com
