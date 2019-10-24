Oh my gourdness!

National Pumpkin Day is fast-approaching, and basic boys and girls everywhere are gearing up to celebrate the most magnificent versatile gourd of all time—the pumpkin! Go grab your pumpkin spice latte and don your pumpkin-bling sweater because we've got an exciting list of ways to satisfy all your pumpkin cravings. Here are the best seven ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day, October 26.

1. Visit a pumpkin patch.

This one's obvious. Certain pumpkin patch locations will have activities for the whole family, plus you'll be supporting a local business. Bring along a wagon (if they don't have them) so you don't have to lug that enormous carving pumpkin back to your car.



Courtesy of Lesly Juarez

2. Make jack o' lanterns.

Once you've picked out the perfect pumpkin, it's time to take it home and carve a face into it. You can certainly search Pinterest for design ideas, or keep it easy and pick up one of those pumpkin-carving kits that include pre-printed designs and tools. When you're done, show us your carved pumpkins in the comments!

Courtesy of Bekir Dönmez

3. Decorate with pumpkins!

While visiting the pumpkin patch, pick up an extra pumpkin to place on your homemade scarecrow—or a few of the smaller pumpkins to scatter around your home as fall decor (inside and out!). A pumpkin makes a hilarious scarecrow head, or butt cheeks, or whatever you desire. Have fun!

Courtesy of YouTube

4. Make something with pumpkin.

Whether you make a loaf of pumpkin bread, cookies, pie, soup, or some other sort of dish, cooking or baking is a great way to make the most of National Pumpkin Day. Yum!

Courtesy of Priscilla Du Preez

5. Get a pumpkin spice latte.

National Pumpkin Day would not be complete without getting (or making) a pumpkin spice latte. Get in touch with your most "basic" self, and drink up!

Courtesy of Caitlin Helveston

6. Read up on the history of the pumpkin.

Okay, yes, we know we're reaching here. But did you know that the largest pumpkin ever grown weighed in at 1,140 pounds? Or that pumpkins consist of 90 percent water? So much to learn, so little time. Read about the history of pumpkins here!

Courtesy of Priscilla Du Preez

7. Wear pumpkin-themed clothing.

Top the whole day off by wearing a piece of clothing with pumpkins on it. Don't have an outfit that fits the bill? I'm sure Walmart can help you out.

Courtesy of Caitlin Helveston

How will you be celebrating pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day? Tell us in the comments!