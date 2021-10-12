Arizona Coyotes solidify 2021-22 opening night roster
Arizona Coyotes solidify 2021-22 opening night roster
Arizona Sports - Arizona Sports
10/12/21
The Arizona Coyotes open the season, the first under head coach Andre Tourigny, on Thursday at the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Read Full Story on arizonasports.com
