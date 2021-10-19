Arkansas basketball picked third in SEC Media Poll
Arkansas basketball picked third in SEC Media Poll
@TreyBiddy - 247 Sports
10/19/21
Arkansas basketball has been picked to finish third in the SEC Media Poll. Sophomore guard Davonte Davis is a second-team All-SEC
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
