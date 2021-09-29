Arkansas charter schools continue to see growth during pandemic
.
Arkansas charter schools continue to see growth during pandemic
Mercedes Mackay - KTHV
9/29/21
"Those smaller environments may have felt a little bit more comfortable for students and their parents, during the pandemic."
Read Full Story on thv11.com
