Arkansas 'Drug Take Back Day' aims to help fight opioid epidemic amid pandemic
Arkansas 'Drug Take Back Day' aims to help fight opioid epidemic amid pandemic
Ashley Godwin (THV11) - KTHV
10/23/21
The pandemic set Arkansas back, as services to fight addiction became limited. Saturday's 'Drug Take Back Day' is a chance to kickstart preventative efforts again.
Read Full Story on thv11.com
