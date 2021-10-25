Artists: The MAC in Dallas is Accepting Exhibition Proposals
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Which cases will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ delve into in season 3? – Film Dhamaka
John Deere Company – Where and how it all began
Vermont man paid $4K to have person tortured and killed on video
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Which cases will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ delve into in season 3? – Film Dhamaka
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies
Police speak about repeat offender following string of crimes in Burlington
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Plastics set to overtake coal plants on GHG emissions, new study shows
UVM students call for changes at busy street crossing on campus
Tom Brady’s latest milestone is another untouchable one
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Plastics set to overtake coal plants on GHG emissions, new study shows
Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at ‘El Chapo’ trial
UVM students call for changes at busy street crossing on campus
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Poll: Vote now for the Poughkeepsie Journal Player of the Week (10/19-25)
Tom Brady’s latest milestone is another untouchable one
Vermont high school playoffs: 2021 VPA fall tournament pairings
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Artists: The MAC in Dallas is Accepting Exhibition Proposals
Brandon Zech - Glasstire
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The MAC, a nonprofit arts organization and exhibition space located in Dallas, has issued an open call for artwork and exhibition proposals.
Read Full Story on glasstire.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Memorial service held for Arlington ISD soccer coach who died from COVID-19
Rangers History Today: The Fergie Jenkins Trade
Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Arlington, Texas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL