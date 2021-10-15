Ayah Aldadah advocates for Illinois bill passed unanimously to make uniforms more inclusive
Ayah Aldadah advocates for Illinois bill passed unanimously to make uniforms more inclusive
@JWerner247 - 247 Sports
10/15/21
shares
Illinois distance runner Ayah Aldadah testified before the Illinois legislature for House Bill 120, which passed unanimously
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
