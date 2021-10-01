Bashas' acquired by California grocer after operating 90 years in Arizona
Anthony Victor Reyes - KVOA 4
10/1/21
After being operated in Arizona for nearly 90 years, Bashas' Family of Stores has been purchased by a grocer based out of California Friday.
