Bears name Cocoa Chili as Small Business winner
.
Bears name Cocoa Chili as Small Business winner
Larry Mayer - Chicago Bears
10/14/21
The Bears will recognize Cocoa Chili as their second Small Business All-Pros Gameday Eats Edition winner presented by Visa from Oct. 13-Nov. 16.
Read Full Story on chicagobears.com
