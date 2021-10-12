Bentonville Board of Education appeals mask mandate ruling
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Police Log
Workshop to help organizations promote essential programs
Three-alarm suspicious fire damages Putney business
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nazi flag spurs residents to ask for anti-racism stand from Townshend Select Board
Former Trenton deputy mayor accepts job as Brattleboro town manager
Police Log
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Marketing campaign invites BIPOC writers, influencers to Brattleboro
Southern Vermont Flannel Festival at Rockingham Hill Farm
Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils to play Hawks & Reed
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bentonville Board of Education appeals mask mandate ruling
Brett Rains - 4029tv.com on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The attorneys who successfully sued the Bentonville schools say they're prepared to file suit against Fort Smith Public School District.
Read Full Story on 4029tv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vista College closes location in Fort Smith without warning, students shocked, can't finish programs
Texas order shows GOP vaccine mandate opposition growing
Arkansas school districts change mask policy based on COVID-19 cases
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL