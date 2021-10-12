Big Green Bug? Nibbles to look smashing after incredible makeover
.
Big Green Bug? Nibbles to look smashing after incredible makeover
Josh Faiola - WPRI 12
10/12/21
Rhode Island’s most famous landmark is getting a dose of gamma radiation as Rhode Island Comic Con prepares to makes its way back to Providence this November.
Read Full Story on wpri.com
