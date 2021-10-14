Boyds Man Pleads Guilty to Rapes
Boyds Man Pleads Guilty to Rapes
@maryamUMD - Montgomery Community Media
10/14/21
Philip Mauricio Kantor, 48, of Boyds pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree sex offense on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Read Full Story on mymcmedia.org
