Fall favorite Apple Crisp Ale is back at Long Blue Cat, also try some creative twists on imperial stouts and a few single-hop beers. But first, a word (or two) about some local brewers. Last week, the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association announced the 2021 Brewer of the Year is none other than Sharon “Dropkick” Curley of Lithermans Limited Brewery in Concord.