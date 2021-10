Brian Laundrie 'Knows Everything' About Her Daughter's Death, Gabby Petito's Mother Says

Gabby Petito's mother said on Thursday she believes Brian Laundrie "knows everything" about her daughter's disappearance and death. Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, spoke recently with Fox News' Laura Ingle about Laundrie's disappearance as police continue to search for him in Florida's Carlton Reserve.