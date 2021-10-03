Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch Tom Brady's return to New England
Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch Tom Brady's return to New England
Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY - Yahoo! Sports
10/3/21
Tom Brady will be making his return to New England after he spent 20 years there. Here's everything you need to know for Buccaneers-Patriots.
