Bulldog Jordan Mims has career day in homecoming win against Nevada
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Family of 6-year-old who died at amusement park files wrongful death lawsuit
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds
What is NCDOT doing to make driving on I-440 safer?
AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jazz cruise in season opener over Oklahoma City, 107-86
‘Great Southeast ShakeOut’ observes Earthquake safety at 10:21 a.m. Thursday
New COVID case rate in Southwest Virginia lowest since mid-August
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Prep roundup: Denison-Schleswig's Lola Mendlik places fourth at conference meet
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bulldog Jordan Mims has career day in homecoming win against Nevada
Manuel Hernandez - The Collegian
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Bulldog becomes bowl eligible after running back Jordan Mims lead the team to homecoming victory against Nevada.
Read Full Story on collegian.csufresno.edu
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Can Billionaires Save the World?
Updates: Winter storm passing through in Reno-Tahoe Sunday; WCSD monitoring storm
Young, Robinson power No. 4 Alabama past Tennessee, 52-24
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL