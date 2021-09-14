Start your engines ...

The Denver Auto Show, presented by AAA, returns to Denver for another year! This year's auto extravaganza will be held at Elitch Gardens, and as the event's website states, "it's the perfect place to see state-of-the-art EVs and advanced technologies that are changing the way we live and interact with our vehicles." The event takes place this week, September 15–19.

Come get a look under the hood of some of the newest model year imports and domestic vehicles, from cars to vans, hybrids to electric vehicles, and everything else in between.

"While the 'cars are the stars,' this year’s outdoor event is packed full of auto enthusiast-approved activities and attractions. Whether you are in the market for a new vehicle, are passionate about the industry or are looking for some family-friendly entertainment, the Denver Auto Show is a must-see event," writes the press release.

Tickets are available online. Prices range between $9 and $49.99.

Are you a car enthusiast? Will you be checking out the Denver Auto Show? Comment below.

