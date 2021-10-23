Canvas, a New Austin Gallery, Opens with the Exhibition "False Start"
Canvas, a New Austin Gallery, Opens with the Exhibition "False Start"
Caroline Frost - Glasstire
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Caroline Frost writes about Canvas, a contemporary art gallery and consultancy that recently opened in East Austin.
Read Full Story on glasstire.com
