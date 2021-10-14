Carson, Douglas, Lyon report COVID-19 deaths for week
Carson, Douglas, Lyon report COVID-19 deaths for week
Carson City Health and Human Services - Nevada Appeal
10/14/21
Carson City Health and Human Services reported five deaths in the Quad County region from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13. COVID-19 Case Update For the week, CCHHS is reporting 5 deaths, 321 ne
Read Full Story on nevadaappeal.com
