Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.

This holiday might already be on your calendar. But just in case, October 9, is National Moldy Cheese Day. Truly. Embrace the stench and discoloration and enjoy the day.

You won't find moldy cheese as a new perfume or breath spray, but you will find some fun ways to celebrate this delectable treat. (Okay ... "delectable" might be stretching it for some.)

According to the National Day Calendar, a cheesemonger is "a person who specializes in cheeses, butter, and other dairy products. They may take umbrage at the ordinary person’s offense of moldy cheese." That's not the only unique term regarding cheese. The fuzzy mold on a wheel of cheese is called "cats fur."

Cheese is made from fresh milk. A cheesemonger (or a factory worker) then adds live bacteria cultures to the milk for acidification. A coagulant is used to create a thicker gel. Workers then cut, wash, cook the resulting curd. After draining the curds, salt is added to age the cheese.

With a variety of cheeses available, some stick to fundamental cheeses. Those with a more adventurous palate enjoy cheeses such as camembert, bleu, gorgonzola, and Stilton.

Moldy Cheese Recipes

Try these recipes as you celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day.

What's your go-to moldy cheese recipe? Share in the comments below.