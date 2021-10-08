Cole's Pantry programs in Montana now feeding 2,000+ kids weekly
Cole's Pantry programs in Montana now feeding 2,000+ kids weekly
Casey Conlon - KTVQ
10/8/21
When Cole’s Pantry first started in 2010, they were sending weekend meals home for 11 kids. Last October, that number had risen to 1,250 with 20 total chapters.
Read Full Story on ktvq.com
