Colorado Springs City Council unanimously votes to acquire Fishers Canyon
Dani Birzer - FOX21 News
10/26/21
Oct. 26, the Colorado Springs City Council approved by unanimous vote for the City to acquire 343 acres of open space called Fishers Canyon.
Read Full Story on fox21news.com
