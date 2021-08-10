The long-awaited return to live performances is finally here.

The Colorado Symphony has just announced its 2021-2022 lineup, and we're getting very excited to return to Boettcher Concert Hall this upcoming season! With more than 49 titles across 90 concerts, you'll be able to enjoy fun holiday performances, world-renowned guest artists, and so much more—it'll be music to your ears! (See what we did there?)

If you're interested in signing up for a subscription package, you can do so on the Colorado Symphony website. The packages are all available now; while single tickets will become available on September 1 at 8 a.m.!

Colorado Symphony's 2021-2022 Season Schedule:

Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 With Emanuel Ax

September 17–19 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas

September 20 | 7 p.m.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Featuring Sierra Boggess

September 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Dvorák Symphony No. 9 "From the New World"

October 1–3 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

Beethoven v. Coldplay

October 9 | 7:30 p.m.

Brahms Symphony No. 1 Conducted by Christopher Dragon

October 15–17 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

Halloween Spooktacular!

October 30 | 2:30 p.m.

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

November 5–7 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

Mission Mt. Mangart

November 11 | 7 p.m.

Vienna Boys Choir in Concert

November 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 With Natasha Paremski

November 19–21 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Sunday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

At Last - A Tribute to Etta James

November 27 | 7:30 p.m.

Drums of the World

November 28 | 2:30 p.m.

Elgar Enigma Variations

December 3–5 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

A Colorado Christmas

December 10–12 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday); 2:30 and 6 p.m. (Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

Holiday Brass

December 14 | 7 p.m.

A Very DeVotchKa Holiday

December 16 | 7:30 p.m.

Elf in Concert

December 18–19 | 7:30 p.m. (Saturday); 2:30 p.m. (Sunday)

Disney's A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

December 22–23 | 7 p.m.

A Night in Vienna

December 31 | 6:30 p.m.

Marin Alsop Conducts

January 7–9 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute

January 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Danny Elfman's Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet

January 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Danny Elfman's Music From the Films of Tim Burton

January 14–15 | 7:30 p.m.

An Afternoon Forum With Danny Elfman

January 15 | 2:30 p.m.

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

January 21–23 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

Denver Young Artists Orchestra Side by Side: Elgar's Enigma Variations

January 26 | 7 p.m.

Tribute to The Great American Songbook

January 29 | 7:30 p.m.

Disney's Fantasia in Concert With the Colorado Symphony

February 4–5 | 7 p.m. (Friday); 2:30 p.m. (Saturday)

Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique Conducted by Douglas Boyd

February 11–13 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

The Times They Are A-Changin': The Words and Music of Bob Dylan

February 18 | 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With Dianne Reeves and Your Colorado Symphony

February 19 | 7:30 p.m.

Beethoven Symphony No. 5

February 25–27 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

The Music of Queen With Your Colorado Symphony

March 4–5 | 7:30 p.m.

Magic Circle Mime Co - The Mozart Experience

March 6 | 2:30 p.m.

Respighi Pines of Rome

March 11–13 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour

March 18–19 | 7:30 p.m.

Hoist The Planets Conducted by Peter Oundjian

March 25–27 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

An Evening With Leslie Odom, Jr. and Your Colorado Symphony

April 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

April 8–10 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)

