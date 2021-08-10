The long-awaited return to live performances is finally here.
The Colorado Symphony has just announced its 2021-2022 lineup, and we're getting very excited to return to Boettcher Concert Hall this upcoming season! With more than 49 titles across 90 concerts, you'll be able to enjoy fun holiday performances, world-renowned guest artists, and so much more—it'll be music to your ears! (See what we did there?)
If you're interested in signing up for a subscription package, you can do so on the Colorado Symphony website. The packages are all available now; while single tickets will become available on September 1 at 8 a.m.!
Colorado Symphony's 2021-2022 Season Schedule:
Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 With Emanuel Ax
September 17–19 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas
September 20 | 7 p.m.
Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Featuring Sierra Boggess
September 25 | 7:30 p.m.
Dvorák Symphony No. 9 "From the New World"
October 1–3 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
Beethoven v. Coldplay
October 9 | 7:30 p.m.
Brahms Symphony No. 1 Conducted by Christopher Dragon
October 15–17 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
Halloween Spooktacular!
October 30 | 2:30 p.m.
Beethoven Symphony No. 7
November 5–7 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
Mission Mt. Mangart
November 11 | 7 p.m.
Vienna Boys Choir in Concert
November 12 | 7:30 p.m.
Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 With Natasha Paremski
November 19–21 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Sunday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
At Last - A Tribute to Etta James
November 27 | 7:30 p.m.
Drums of the World
November 28 | 2:30 p.m.
Elgar Enigma Variations
December 3–5 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
A Colorado Christmas
December 10–12 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday); 2:30 and 6 p.m. (Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
Holiday Brass
December 14 | 7 p.m.
A Very DeVotchKa Holiday
December 16 | 7:30 p.m.
Elf in Concert
December 18–19 | 7:30 p.m. (Saturday); 2:30 p.m. (Sunday)
Disney's A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
December 22–23 | 7 p.m.
A Night in Vienna
December 31 | 6:30 p.m.
Marin Alsop Conducts
January 7–9 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute
January 11 | 7:30 p.m.
Danny Elfman's Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet
January 12 | 7:30 p.m.
Danny Elfman's Music From the Films of Tim Burton
January 14–15 | 7:30 p.m.
An Afternoon Forum With Danny Elfman
January 15 | 2:30 p.m.
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5
January 21–23 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
Denver Young Artists Orchestra Side by Side: Elgar's Enigma Variations
January 26 | 7 p.m.
Tribute to The Great American Songbook
January 29 | 7:30 p.m.
Disney's Fantasia in Concert With the Colorado Symphony
February 4–5 | 7 p.m. (Friday); 2:30 p.m. (Saturday)
Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique Conducted by Douglas Boyd
February 11–13 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
The Times They Are A-Changin': The Words and Music of Bob Dylan
February 18 | 7:30 p.m.
An Evening With Dianne Reeves and Your Colorado Symphony
February 19 | 7:30 p.m.
Beethoven Symphony No. 5
February 25–27 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
The Music of Queen With Your Colorado Symphony
March 4–5 | 7:30 p.m.
Magic Circle Mime Co - The Mozart Experience
March 6 | 2:30 p.m.
Respighi Pines of Rome
March 11–13 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour
March 18–19 | 7:30 p.m.
Hoist The Planets Conducted by Peter Oundjian
March 25–27 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
An Evening With Leslie Odom, Jr. and Your Colorado Symphony
April 2 | 7:30 p.m.
Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2
April 8–10 | 7:30 p.m. (Friday–Saturday); 1 p.m. (Sunday)
