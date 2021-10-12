Commissioner Jim Phillips says ACC is exploring moving headquarters away from Greensboro
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Keeps getting better’: Turns out, VP Harris’ roundly mocked NASA video featured child actors
Kamala Harris used child actors in her space video
Halloween In Escondido 2021: Trick-Or-Treats & Pumpkin Patches
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Barbara Rose Shuler, Intermezzo: Carmel Bach Festival celebrates farewell season of Paul Goodwin
Poll: Vote now for the Poughkeepsie Journal Player of the Week (10/12-18)
Young Irishman who died while on holidays in Spain named locally
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Barbara Rose Shuler, Intermezzo: Carmel Bach Festival celebrates farewell season of Paul Goodwin
Carmel Named Safest Midsize City in America
New maps show UCSD question is key to San Diego redistricting possibilities
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Three-in-one restaurant featuring ice cream, burgers and pizza planned in Carmel
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Low COVID-19 rates seen in NYC public schools; autumn chill at Central Park
New maps show UCSD question is key to San Diego redistricting possibilities
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Barbara Rose Shuler, Intermezzo: Carmel Bach Festival celebrates farewell season of Paul Goodwin
New maps show UCSD question is key to San Diego redistricting possibilities
Diver finds 900-year-old sword off the Carmel coast of Israel
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Commissioner Jim Phillips says ACC is exploring moving headquarters away from Greensboro
Adam Smith - Star-News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Greensboro has been the forever home of the ACC, for nearly 70 years since the league was founded. But the conference is looking into a move.
Read Full Story on thetimesnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL