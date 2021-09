Conn's HomePlus Donates More than $80,745 in Mattresses to Houston Area Charities

Continuing its mission of positively impacting local non-profit organizations in key communities, Houston-based specialty retailer Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) donated more than $80,745 in Serta and Simmons mattresses to Houston Habitat for Humanity and the Montgomery County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.