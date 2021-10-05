Court enters not guilty plea for man accused of shooting Dayton officer
Court enters not guilty plea for man accused of shooting Dayton officer
WHIO Staff - WHIO Dayton on MSN.com
10/5/21
Antwyane Lowe, the man accused of shooting a Dayton officer in the head in September, will make a court appearance Tuesday following his indictment last week.
